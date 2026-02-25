Man arrested for felony assault in Matthews road rage incident

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested by Matthews police Monday for allegedly assaulting a woman with a baton in a road rage incident.

James Frederick Washer, 61, is now facing a felony assault charge.

It happened Saturday as a road rage confrontation, police said. Matthews officers responded to Chesney Glen Drive around 7 p.m., where the victim reported that a man had followed her for several miles before attacking her.

The victim told responding officers that the man used a long, hard object to break one of her car windows after she parked. She described the weapon as similar to a baton carried by police officers. The man then used the object to strike the woman in the head, neck and arm before fleeing the scene, police said.

When officers took Washer into custody, they also searched his car where they found a collapsible baton that matched the description provided by the victim.

Washer is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and injury to personal property.

