Man arrested in Gaston County, charged with 40 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Jose Martel-Arriaga was arrested on Wednesday in Gaston County on multiple outstanding warrants from Chatham County and for failure to appear for removal proceedings by ICE.
He was located and arrested during a search warrant execution at a Gaston County apartment complex.
Martel-Arriaga is facing 40 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, nine counts of indecent liberties with a minor, four counts of solicitation of a child by computer, three counts of solicitation of a child for prostitution, and three counts of extortion.
He is being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.
VIDEO: Former 2nd-grade teacher arrested for distributing obscene material to minors
©2026 Cox Media Group