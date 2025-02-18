Man arrested in meth and firearms case in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. — Dylan Michael Hammer was arrested on Feb. 10 by the Gaston County Police Department’s Emergency Response Team in Gastonia.

During the search of a residence on Log Cabin Drive in the Smyre Community, officers seized over 400 grams of methamphetamine and three firearms, one of which was reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

Hammer was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

He was previously convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in 2023 and is currently held at the Gaston County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

VIDEO: Wanted felon arrested after brief chase in Caldwell County, deputies say

Wanted felon arrested after brief chase in Caldwell County, deputies say

©2025 Cox Media Group