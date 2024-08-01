Man arrested in Monroe shooting, police say

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

On July 17, police responded to the 500 block of Maurice Street after receiving reports about a shooting.

At the scene, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was taken to Atrium Main in critical condition, though he is now expected to survive.

On July 31, police announced that 37-year-old Damien Maurice Smith had been arrested in connection with this case.

Damien Maurice Smith

Smith was arrested following a traffic stop near the intersection of Rogers Road and Wesley Chapel Road.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Smith is currently being held at the Union County Detention Center without bond, according to police.

