Man arrested in Mooresville following 2024 Chester County murder

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carlton Wallace Dixon, 45, has been taken into custody in Mooresville after a nationwide search following the fatal shooting of Elijahwan Boulware on June 17, 2024.

The incident took place at Ramsey Grove Apartments in Chester County.

Dixon is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of certain crimes.

Carlton Wallace Dixon

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is working on the extradition process to return Dixon to Chester County to face the charges.

