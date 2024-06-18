Police investigate homicide in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. — An active investigation is underway in Chester County after police say one person has died following a shooting Monday evening.

Officials say they are investigating a shooting incident in the area of Flint Street in Chester.

County sheriff’s investigators are currently at the scene.

The sheriffs office tells Channel 9 that SLED is assisting their investigation.

So far, there is no word on any suspects in this shooting.

Details on this shooting are limited at this time and updates will be made as they become available.

RELATED STORY: Person killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Person killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

©2024 Cox Media Group