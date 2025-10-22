Man arrested on multiple sex crime charges after exposing himself along The Plaza

CHARLOTTE — A man is facing numerous sex crime charges after police said he exposed himself to two women and children.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Efrani Mellado on Monday night.

Both victims told officers the incidents happened along the Plaza. One woman claimed he tried to sexually assault her.

Mellado has been charged with attempted sex offense, indecent exposure, and assault.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer for Mellado.

