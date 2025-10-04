Man arrested for murder following shooting at Hickory pub parking lot, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory man has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in a parking lot, police said.

Lamonte Ramseur was arrested at a Newton home after the Friday night shooting in the parking lot behind several businesses, including the local pub Windy City Sundries, according to Hickory Police.

Catawba County Deputies told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they became involved shortly after the possible suspect was spotted along St. James Church Road in Newton.

A SWAT team responded to the Newton home Friday night in connection with the Hickory murder investigation, taking place shortly after 11 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said that two people were shot, and one of those people died.

Ramseur is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning in Newton.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

