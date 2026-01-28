Man arrested in Texas after fatal shooting of Charlotte DoorDash driver

CHARLOTTE — A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a DoorDash driver in west Charlotte on Sunday night.

John Martinez, 26, was shot and killed on Elmin Street off West Boulevard. His family said they are unsure whether he had stopped for a delivery or another reason before the incident occurred, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Kelvin Javier Molina Garcia was taken into custody in Mesquite, Texas, following the shooting.

Police announced the arrest as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident.

A representative from DoorDash issued a statement saying, “This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones. Our team is working with law enforcement to help their investigation in any way possible.”

Garcia will be extradited to Charlotte in the coming weeks.

