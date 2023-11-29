Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl, manufacturing controlled substances, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with warrants for trafficking fentanyl and manufacturing a controlled substance.

Police said 35-year-old Xavier Antwone Blackwood was originally wanted by the Concord Police Department.

Blackwood was taken into custody on Nov. 1 by the Mooresville Police Department.

During this arrest, he was found with a small amount of marijuana and a quantity of unknown powder-type substances. Those substances were later identified as fentanyl and cocaine, according to police.

Police said Blackwood was eventually turned over to the Concord Police Department.

On Nov. 21, the Mooresville Police Department obtained a warrant for the arrest of Blackwood for trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

That warrant was served to Blackwood by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 26. He was later released on a $500,000 unsecured bond.

