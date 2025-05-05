Man arrested for Walmart smash-and-grab, Boone police say

BOONE, N.C. — A 30-year-old Boone man is accused of grabbing a baseball bat from a Walmart, smashing a display case, and stealing jewelry on Saturday.

Boone police arrested Peter Grant Catoe for the crime. Officers served a search warrant at his home and recovered the stolen jewelry, police said.

Officers arrested Catoe and charged him with felony larceny and felony damage to property.

Peter Grant Catoe

He was put in the Watauga County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

His court date is scheduled for June 30.

VIDEO: 12-year-old pleads guilty to starting fire in Lancaster Walmart