Man banned from CATS for having knife on light rail

CHARLOTTE — A man is banned from the Charlotte Area Transit System after police said he had a knife on him on the light rail on Thursday.

Professional Police Services said they arrested Stanley Wallace at the Old Concord Station after he got off the train.

They said someone reported him for yelling and cursing on one of the light rail platforms.

Judge Cecilia Oseguera set Wallace’s bond at $15,000 secured.

