Text a tip to CATS: New reporting option for light rail and bus riders

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is making it easier for people to report concerns while on board the light rail or bus.

CATS has banners throughout the system advertising its new reporting option.

People can now text a tip to report an issue to security.

CATS is also putting a reminder in its overhead announcements to let riders know.

That phone number is 704-251-6402.

Customers can still report concerns through the CATS Customer Service line at 704-336-7433 or the “Report a Problem to CATS” feature in the CATS-Pass mobile app.

