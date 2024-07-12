Man barricaded inside home after police attempt to serve warrants

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A police standoff is underway in Catawba County after officers tried to serve arrest warrants.

It happened Friday morning at a home along Guy Baker Road, which runs off Lee Cline Road.

Deputies said a man had barricaded himself inside the home. A SWAT team was called in and an armored truck was at the home.

Deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty they had been working with U.S. Marshals to serve warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon, narcotics and a probation violation.

