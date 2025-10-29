Man buys winning $1M scratch-off from Pineville convenience store

RALEIGH — Jose Miguel Aza Andrade, of Pineville, won a $1 million top prize in the new Cashword King lottery game after purchasing a $10 scratch-off ticket, N.C. Education Lottery officials stated in a news release.

Andrade bought the winning ticket from B & M Food Service on Lancaster Highway in Pineville. Upon arriving at lottery headquarters on Tuesday, he opted for a lump sum payout of $600,000, taking home $394,500 after taxes.

The Cashword King game was introduced in August and offers four top prizes of $1 million.

Currently, three of these $1 million prizes remain unclaimed.

With three $1 million prizes still available, the Cashword King game continues to offer significant opportunities for lottery players in North Carolina.

