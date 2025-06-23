Man buys winning scratch-off ticket at Catawba County convenience store

RALEIGH — Patrick Kelly of Hickory won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket purchased at the Raceway on U.S. 321 in Hickory, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Monday.

Kelly, who doesn’t usually buy scratch-offs, decided to try his luck on a 100X The Cash ticket following his brother’s recommendation. After winning the prize, Kelly claimed $71,756 after taxes.

“We hugged it out,” Kelly recalled, describing the moment he and his brother celebrated the win.

Kelly plans to use his winnings to pay off student loans and invest for his future.The 100X The Cash game debuted in January and offers top prizes of $2 million and $100,000.

As of now, three $2 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes remain unclaimed.

