Man called 911 for help before son was killed

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Morganton man called 911 for help the day before investigators said the mother of his child killed their three-year-old boy.

“I think she was heading towards -- like her -- where her mom and dad are staying at in Maryland,” Alex Garcia told the 911 dispatcher.

“She took off with your child?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah,” Garcia said.

“Can you issue an Amber Alert?” Garcia said.

“Oh, we’re not -- I’m not doing anything yet,” the dispatcher said. “What I’m doing is putting in information for an officer. An officer will get in touch with you.”

Garcia’s child was found dead in Maryland.

Gloria Hughes killed the toddler who was found dead in Maryland, police said.

Morganton Public Safety said when an officer called Garcia in response to that 911 call, he did not ask for an Amber Alert again.

However, officials said it does not appear the criteria would have been met based on what Garcia told them.

Garcia did not raise concerns that the child was in danger during the 911 call.

VIDEO: Morganton woman charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s death

Morganton woman charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s death

©2023 Cox Media Group