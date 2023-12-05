Morganton woman charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s death

BEL AIR, Md. — A Morganton woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old son, police in Maryland said.

It happened on Sunday in the town of Bel Air. According to the Bel Air Police Department, officers were called just before 5:30 a.m. to North Main Street near Ellendale Street. They were responding to a cardiac arrest call for a child.

Police said an off-duty deputy from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office was driving by and saw a woman standing in the street holding a lifeless infant. The deputy called police for help.

The child, who was identified as 3-year-old Jason Garcia, could not be revived despite lifesaving efforts. He was taken to a local hospital where EMS confirmed his death at 6 a.m.

Investigators gathered evidence, including video evidence, and used it to bring charges against Jason’s mother.

Gloria Elena Hughes A Morganton woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old son, police in Maryland said. (Bel Air Police Department)

Gloria Elena Hughes, 37, from Morganton, has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. She’s being held in Maryland at the Harford County jail.

Police are still working to determine a motive in the case.

Anyone with information in the case can reach out to Sgt. Henry Marchesani at hmarchesani@belairmd.org or Cpl. Sam Vivino at svivino@belairmd.org.

(WATCH BELOW: Man charged in death of unborn baby after assaulting girlfriend in Rowan County, deputies say)

Man charged in death of unborn baby after assaulting girlfriend in Rowan County, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group