Man charged in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A 28-year-old Pageland man was arrested following a shooting on Sanders Road on Saturday, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the Pageland location after receiving reports of gunfire and found one male victim with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Shawnquavis Develle Clyburn

According to deputies, Shawnquavis Develle Clyburn was eventually taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and assault and battery, high and aggravated.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Streater praised the efficiency of the responding officers and investigators who arrived at the scene.

“This incident is a reminder that violent behavior will not be tolerated in Chesterfield County,” Streater said.

Anyone with knowledge related to the incident can contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.

