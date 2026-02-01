Man charged in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A 28-year-old Pageland man was arrested following a shooting on Sanders Road on Saturday, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the Pageland location after receiving reports of gunfire and found one male victim with a gunshot wound to his foot.
According to deputies, Shawnquavis Develle Clyburn was eventually taken into custody in connection with this shooting.
He has been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and assault and battery, high and aggravated.
Chesterfield County Sheriff Streater praised the efficiency of the responding officers and investigators who arrived at the scene.
“This incident is a reminder that violent behavior will not be tolerated in Chesterfield County,” Streater said.
Anyone with knowledge related to the incident can contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.
