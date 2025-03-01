Man charged deadly moped crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Caldwell County Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Cajah Mountain Road near Stamey Road.

Troopers said a 2005 Kia Spectra was traveling east on Cajah Mountain Road when it collided with a 2021 Taotao moped that had slowed down to turn right onto Stamey Road.

The driver of the moped, 68-year-old James Terrace Williams, was thrown from the moped. He later died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The driver of the Kia, David Wayne Hicks, 38, was not injured, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates impairment was not a contributing factor in the collision.

However, Hicks has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

VIDEO: Procession held for off-duty firefighters killed in ATV accident

Procession held for off-duty firefighters killed in ATV accident

©2025 Cox Media Group