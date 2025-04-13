Police investigate homicide, identify victim in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police taped off about half of the Charlotte Transportation Center to investigate a fatal shooting on Saturday night.

MEDIC responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. An ambulance sped off alongside a police car as Channel 9′s Glenn Counts arrived at the scene. Officials said that the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

CMPD responded to the call about an assault with a deadly weapon with injury on the 300 block of East Trade Street. Officials told Counts that the murder occurred on the second floor of the transportation center near the light rail.

Officials have identified the victim as 31-year-old Quailo Trevon Daniels.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information regarding the incident call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Former Catawba County daycare workers accused of assaulting kids

Former Catawba County daycare workers accused of assaulting kids

©2025 Cox Media Group