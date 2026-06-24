Man charged with arson in Ashe County fire

GRASSY CREEK, N.C. — Bobby Allen Pennington Jr., 47, of Fleetwood, North Carolina, has been arrested and charged with arson by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. The charges are in connection with an investigation into a structure fire on Old Highway 16 in Grassy Creek on June 8, which resulted in a home being a total loss.

Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call about a structure fire in progress in Grassy Creek around 8:45 p.m. on June 8, 2026. The New River Fire Department arrived first at the scene at 8:55 p.m., with the Jefferson and Lansing Fire Departments responding shortly after. The fire was contained, but authorities determined the home was a total loss.

The suspect is held in jail under a $77,000 secured bond.

He was charged with felony second-degree arson, resisting a public officer, two counts of probation violation, and a false ambulance request.

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