Man charged with attempted murder after machete attack in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — On August 9, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to an assault on Brevard Street, where Kurt Lee Casey was found with a major laceration on his left hand.

Matthew King was discovered outside the business with blood on his clothes and a large machete-style blade and brass knuckles nearby.

The incident followed a verbal altercation between Casey, King, and other witnesses at a bar, which escalated when King returned armed and attacked Casey.

Casey stated that King approached him from behind, said ‘remember me?’, and attempted to strike him with brass knuckles before swinging the machete towards his head.

Casey blocked the machete with his hand, resulting in a severe laceration that required surgery. Jeffrey Vangordon, another victim, suffered a minor laceration to his thigh while helping disarm King.

Witnesses provided written statements to officers that corroborated the victims’ accounts of the events.

King was later arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and assault with a deadly weapon.

