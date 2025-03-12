Man charged with attempted murder in shooting that left victim paralyzed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in rehabilitation and may never walk again after being shot at his home earlier this year.

The victim’s brother says the suspect was a family friend.

He says Kevin Mobley was a regular visitor at the house that became a crime scene. Now, Mobley’s in jail and indicted for attempted murder.

Police say Mobley shot Phillip Moore, who is now paralyzed from the waist down.

His brother Curtis Moore is stunned by the crime.

“I couldn’t believe it happened … I still can’t,” Curtis Moore said.

He’s even more stunned by who’s charged. He says Mobley visited his brother’s home on Elizabeth Drive often.

Phillip Moore’s girlfriend told Channel 9 that Mobley started acting strange, so they told him to stay away. But she says Mobley returned to the house a couple of weeks later.

She says they fought with Mobley in the doorway and that’s when he promised to kill them both.

According to police, Mobley fired one shot hitting Phillip Moore in the back.

“I didn’t think it was that serious really at first because he was OK still and they said he was talking about everything,” Curtis Moore said.

Later, he learned that the bullet was lodged between two vertebrae and his brother is paralyzed from the waist down.

Curtis Moore says he’s happy that a grand jury indicted Mobley.

“Put the gun down, man. It ain’t right. You messed my brother’s life up,” Curtis Moore said.

