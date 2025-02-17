Man charged with murder after woman found dead during welfare check

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is investigating after a homicide victim was found during a welfare check Sunday afternoon.
Police said just after 3:30 p.m. they conducted a welfare check at a home on Mistywood Drive.
At the home, they found 28-year-old Carly Bentley unresponsive. Bentley would later be pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said 39-year-old Michael Lee Wall was identified as the suspect in this case.
Wall was eventually arrested. He is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and resisting, obstructing, and delaying, according to police.
He is being held without bond at the Gaston County jail.
