Man cuts way into bicycle shop in Morganton, pawned items in Cherokee

MORGANTON, N.C. — Police in Morganton said a man used a chainsaw to cut his way into a bicycle shop.
Officers said 56-year-old Sourachay Mysayakhom stole from Overmountain Cycles on July 7.
ALSO READ: ‘Troubling’: Charlotte man faces more than 70 charges following car break-ins, gun thefts
Mysayakhom then pawned the stolen items in Cherokee, according to the Morganton Herald.
He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
VIDEO: ‘Troubling’: Charlotte man faces more than 70 charges following car break-ins, gun thefts
©2025 Cox Media Group