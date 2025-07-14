Man cuts way into bicycle shop in Morganton, pawned items in Cherokee

MORGANTON, N.C. — Police in Morganton said a man used a chainsaw to cut his way into a bicycle shop.

Officers said 56-year-old Sourachay Mysayakhom stole from Overmountain Cycles on July 7.

Mysayakhom then pawned the stolen items in Cherokee, according to the Morganton Herald.

He is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

VIDEO: ‘Troubling’: Charlotte man faces more than 70 charges following car break-ins, gun thefts

‘Troubling’: Charlotte man faces more than 70 charges following car break-ins, gun thefts

©2025 Cox Media Group