Man dies after being hit by car in south Charlotte; 1 arrested, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A man died Tuesday after he was hit by a car in south Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found three cars and a man, 41-year-old Eric Macken, at the intersection of Pineville-Matthews and Providence roads. The Arboretum is at the same intersection.

Macken was taken to the hospital Monday but he died Tuesday from his injuries, CMPD said.

Investigators believe a GMC Yukon was turning from Pineville-Matthews Road onto Providence Road when the driver of a pickup truck, Scott Austin, 44, failed to stop for a red light. Austin crashed into the SUV, police said, causing his truck to spin and hit Macken.

Macken was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, CMPD said.

Investigators said Austin’s truck kept going and hit another car, a Volkswagen.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the crash, police said. Austin turned himself in Wednesday on a warrant for misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Anyone else with information is asked to call Det. Worthy at 704-432-2169, extension 4.

