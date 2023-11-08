Man dies following single-vehicle collision in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on US 321 near NC 27.

Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling south on US 321 when the driver of the vehicle lost control. The Aveo then went off the right side of the road and overturned several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Aveo, 36-year-old Michael Aaron Williams, was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation indicates reckless driving and excessive speed as contributing circumstances in the collision.

VIDEO: Man killed in collision in University City, troopers say

Man killed in collision in University City, troopers say





©2023 Cox Media Group