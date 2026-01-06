Man dies, juvenile injured in west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are looking into a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in the Freedom Division on Dec. 31, 2025.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers, along with Charlotte Fire and MEDIC, responded to the 7700 block of Wilkinson Boulevard for a vehicle crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Peterbilt dump truck, both heavily damaged.

The driver of the Jeep, 44-year-old Michael Ellis Presnell, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat and was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 2.

A juvenile victim inside the Jeep also suffered life-threatening injuries, though further details on their condition remain unclear.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Presnell made an improper turn, which contributed to the crash. Speed is not considered a factor in the collision.

The dump truck driver was screened for impairment and was found not to be impaired.

The impairment status of Mr. Presnell is currently unknown as toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing.

