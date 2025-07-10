Man drowns near Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man might have drowned near Anson County Boat Landing, according to the sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson said deputies were called to the boat landing on Boat Land Road in Lilesville for a possible missing person.

Detectives then found a man’s body in the water. They said it appears the man drowned accidentally, but it is still under investigation.

The man’s name was not released at this time.

