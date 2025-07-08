Man drowns in rappelling incident at waterfall in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man drowned during a rappelling incident at Steels Creek Falls in Burke County on Sunday afternoon.

Despite efforts by bystanders to perform CPR, the victim was pronounced dead after emergency crews arrived at the remote location.

Burke County Emergency Services responded to a report at approximately 1:15 pm of an individual who had been rappelling the waterfall.

A second call informed emergency communications that the man had possibly drowned, prompting immediate CPR attempts by those present at the scene.

“We express our deepest thoughts and condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said James Robinson, Burke County Emergency Services director.

Robinson also acknowledged the efforts of the bystanders and the dedication of rescue personnel who responded under challenging conditions.

The incident occurred at Steels Creek Falls, located at the end of Forest Road 228, also known as God’s Country Road.

Due to the challenging terrain and remote location, technical rescue teams required significant time to reach the victim safely.

Officials did not release his name.

Burke County Emergency Services urges outdoor enthusiasts to take precautions when navigating rugged terrain and ensure proper safety measures are in place during activities such as rappelling, hiking, or climbing.

Responding agencies included Burke County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County EMS, Burke County EMS Special Ops, Linville Central Rescue, Chesterfield Fire Rescue, Triple Community Fire, and Burke County Sheriff’s Office.The investigation of the incident is being conducted by the United States Forest Service.

