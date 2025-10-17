Man extradited from Ohio in connection with Taylorsville murder, sheriff says

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody for a murder charge after being caught in Ohio last week.

The sheriff’s office says it began investigating a death on Stan De La Drive in Taylorsville and found the victim, 54-year-old Jamie Suzette McCloud, on Oct. 7.

Authorities said McCloud and 32-year-old William Marshal Shook were dating, and he allegedly stole McCloud’s truck. Deputies got a warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle, and he was caught in Lancaster, Ohio, on Oct. 9.

William Shook

On Monday, McCloud waived extradition back to North Carolina, and he was booked into custody in Alexander County on Thursday.

Shook was charged with one count of murder in connection with McCloud’s death. No other details were released.

We’re working on getting more information on the case. Check back for updates.

