Man faces charges for sharing explicit content without consent

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man is facing charges under South Carolina’s revenge porn law.

Deputies say Marley Dockery shared sexually explicit pictures and video of himself and a woman without her consent.

South Carolina made “revenge porn” a felony offense last year.

It can land someone in prison for up to five years.

The law also creates penalties for people who share images, even if they don’t mean any harm.

