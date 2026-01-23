Man found dead in Salisbury; police investigating homicide

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury police are investigating a homicide after a man was found unresponsive in bushes near the intersection of South Shaver Street and East Horah Street late Thursday morning.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Landis Darnell Glaspy, who had been unhoused and living in Salisbury for several months.

Police say family members have been notified.

Detectives are actively working the case, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Salisbury Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

