Detectives on scene of homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 4 p.m. on the 6500 block of Barrington Drive.

At the scene, they found a person dead in a wooded area.

CMPD said an initial investigation seems to indicate that the homicide did not occur at a nearby elementary school.

No additional details have been made available.

