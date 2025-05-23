Local

Man found guilty in girlfriend’s 2021 murder, sentenced to life without parole

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
Gavel on a desk in front of law books
(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

NEWTON, N.C. — A man has been found guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Prosecutors confirmed the decision with Channel 9’s Dave Faherty Thursday evening.

ALSO READ: Family of slain victim scared for their safety after accused killer gets bond reduced

Jesse Crawford was accused of shooting his girlfriend, Iris Robinson, while she was preparing for a cookout at a Catawba County home in June 2021.

He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

VIDEO: Family of slain victim scared for their safety after accused killer gets bond reduced

Family of slain victim scared for their safety after accused killer gets bond reduced

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read