Man found guilty in girlfriend’s 2021 murder, sentenced to life without parole

NEWTON, N.C. — A man has been found guilty in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

Prosecutors confirmed the decision with Channel 9’s Dave Faherty Thursday evening.

Jesse Crawford was accused of shooting his girlfriend, Iris Robinson, while she was preparing for a cookout at a Catawba County home in June 2021.

He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

VIDEO: Family of slain victim scared for their safety after accused killer gets bond reduced

Family of slain victim scared for their safety after accused killer gets bond reduced

©2025 Cox Media Group