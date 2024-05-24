Man found guilty of killing grandparents to get inheritance

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — On Thursday, a jury found a U.S. Army veteran guilty of murdering his grandfather and great-grandmother on Father’s Day in 2020 to get an inheritance.

Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott, who served in the U.S. Army, shot and killed them in a mobile home on Doe Street in Richburg, South Carolina, prosecutors said.

A trial started two weeks ago in Chester County.

Scott told deputies he went to visit the victims, Gene Rogers and Billy Ruth Rogers, when he found their bodies.

Prosecutors told the jury Scott’s grandfather gave him more than $80,000 that year, but he wanted the money from the life insurance and retirement accounts.

Scott was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

