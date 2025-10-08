Man found guilty of murdering girlfriend’s son in 2021

A jury, on Wednedsay, found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend’s teenaged son in Richmond County boy in 2021.

Joseph Carroll was accused of killing 15-year-old Casey Johnson, in January 2021, prosecutors said.

Doctors said Casey’s head injury was so severe it was comparable to what would happen in a car crash.

Court documents also show investigators found evidence of ongoing physical abuse in the home. Casey’s mother, Michelle Johnson, is also charged with his murder.

Carroll was sentenced to life in prison.

