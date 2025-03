CHESTER, S.C. — A man in Chester was found shot to death inside a home on Steinkuhler Street, police said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Chester County Sheriff’s Office makes ‘largest fentanyl seizure to date’

Chester County Sheriff’s Office makes ‘largest fentanyl seizure to date’