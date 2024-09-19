Man gets life sentence for deadly robbery-turned-shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for shooting and killing a man during an attempted robbery back in 2019.

On April 6, 2019, police found two people shot at the Timber Ridge Apartments on Barrington Drive near Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte.

One of the victims, 31-year-old Derrick Chambers, was shot inside an apartment and died at the scene. The second victim was shot but their injuries weren’t serious.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged Trevonte Jamarcus House and three other people, one of whom was already in custody for another murder investigation.

On Wednesday, a jury found House guilty of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Judge Bell sentenced House to life in prison without parole for the first-degree murder charge and 19-32 months in prison for the possession charge, both of which are to be served concurrently.

Two of House’s co-defendants, Diyondre Wilson and Keniya Guyton, were previously convicted in connection with the case. Charges against the third co-defendant, Malik Benson, remain pending.

