Man hit, killed by impaired driver in Lincoln County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died after being hit by an impaired driver in Lincoln County Tuesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on NC 27 near Millers Park Lane.

Troopers said a 2015 Ford Explorer was traveling west on NC 27 when it hit a man who was walking in the roadway.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Chadwick Lee Garmon, died at the scene. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the accident, and the roadway was not lit, according to troopers.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 51-year-old Naomi Elizabeth Yandle, was not injured.

An initial investigation revealed that impairment was a contributing factor in the crash. Yandle was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Troopers said additional charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

