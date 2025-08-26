Man in jail on rape charges now accused of attacking MCSO detention worker, deputies say

CHARLOTTE — Santerius Allen, a man held at Mecklenburg County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, is now facing additional charges after allegedly attacking a detention worker.

According to deputies, Allen assaulted a female officer at the jail, hitting her in the head multiple times with a flashlight. This attack resulted in a concussion, two black eyes, and other injuries. Allen is now charged with two new felonies.

Santerius Qwayshawn Allen

Allen was originally incarcerated without bond on charges of first-degree rape, charges that stem from an incident in January of last year, where police allege Allen broke into a home in Ballantyne and raped a mother inside. During this incident, the woman’s 15-year-old daughter was able to hide and call the police for help.

Deputies say the detention officer is now recovering at home.

