Man to pay thousands more for insurance without federal tax credits

GATSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Alexis told Channel 9 he is seriously thinking about dropping insurance coverage for himself and his wife so they can make sure their children are insured.

Matthew Stanifer took a look at the same plan he used last year and realized his family of four would need to pay nearly $10,000 more next year.

He had trouble finding the words.

“There are really no words now that even still describe,” Stanifer said.

He opened the email about his Affordable Health Care plan this weekend. He knew it would be more without the federal tax credits, but not this much.

“That’s what I would have to pay, $9,600 more a year,” he said. “That’s more than my mortgage.”

Stanifer said his children have allergies and they need medication. They are thinking about keeping insurance for just them. He worries there are other people out there who can’t afford their medicine.

“It’s going to cost people lives,” Stanifer said.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon told Stanifer’s congressman Tim Moore about his situation. They met Monday by Zoom.

“We need to absolutely respond to that,” Moore said.

He said there are plans to fix the issues that drove up prices, but they can’t act during the government shutdown.

“We are not gonna allow the government to be closed and used as a hostage if you will,” Moore said.

The minority leader of the house said congress must agree on a plan first.

“We will sit down with any Republican who is prepared in good faith to find a bipartisan path forward,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

When asked what Stanifer is going to do, he said, “I don’t know.”

He has a month and a half to make a decision on healthcare, and with the government shutdown, he worries there will be no plan in time to insure his entire family.

