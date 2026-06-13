Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter after deadly north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — A man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter following a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian two years ago.

On Sep. 1, 2024, police responded to a hit-and-run in the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road. When they arrived, they located an unresponsive man.

The pedestrian, Antonio Harris, was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation revealed that Harris was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was traveling in the wrong direction.

The driver, who failed to stop, was later identified as Leonardo Perez.

Judge Bill Stetzer sentenced Perez to 20-33 months in prison.

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