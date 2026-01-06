Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2023 stabbing death

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Kenny Raymond Walker, 45, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2023 stabbing death of Kenneth Swint, 51.
Walker was initially charged with murder and sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
The incident occurred on Oct. 28, 2023, at a home on Daniel Street, the Hickory Daily Record reports.
