Man pleads guilty to murder of woman and their unborn child

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Deadly north Charlotte shooting The scene of a deadly shooting on Nov. 13, 2024, on Strive Street.
CHARLOTTE — Dasean Maddox pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Jameisha Wilkes, 33, and their unborn child, agreeing to serve 25-31 years in prison under a plea deal.

Maddox had an affair with Wilkes, who was unaware that he was married.

On Nov. 13, 2024, Maddox went to Wilkes’ house, located off Odell School Road near Interstate 485, and asked her to come outside.

He then shot and killed her along Strive Street, and ran over her phone.

Wilkes’ nonverbal autistic daughter was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Wilkes’ mother expressed that her granddaughter does not understand why “mommy went outside and never came back in.”

