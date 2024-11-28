New charge filed against man for killing pregnant woman, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police say new charges have been filed against a man who’s accused of killing a pregnant woman earlier this month in north Charlotte.

Dasean Maddox was arrested and charged with murder after confessing to a family member that he killed 33-year-old Jameisha Wilkes.

It happened on Nov. 13 at an apartment complex off Odell School Road, outside the Interstate 485 loop.

Channel 9 obtained reports stating that Maddox had impregnated Wilkes before he killed her and ran over her phone.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Thursday that because Wilkes was pregnant at the time of her death, Maddox is facing an additional charge of Murder of an Unborn Child.

According to CMPD, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office sent the case to a grand jury with the additional charge on Monday.

Maddox is still in custody after a judge previously denied his bond. He’s due in court next month.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, there is help available. The phone number for the Safe Alliance Greater Charlotte Hope Line is 980-771-HOPE.

