Man sentenced to 10 years for armed carjacking, robbery in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Solamon Flores-Garcia, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in Monroe.

The sentencing was announced by Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, following Flores-Garcia’s actions on October 24, 2023. On that day, Flores-Garcia, who was residing illegally in the U.S., committed carjacking and robbery using a red handgun.

James C. Barnacle, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina, and Chief Rhett Bolen of the Monroe Police Department, joined U.S. Attorney Ferguson in announcing the sentencing.

According to court documents, Flores-Garcia approached a neighbor’s home in Monroe, N.C., where he demanded the neighbor’s wallet and car keys at gunpoint. He then used the stolen vehicle to drive to La Chiquita Mexican store, where he committed a robbery.

During the robbery, Flores-Garcia pointed a red firearm at the head of the store clerk before taking money and fleeing the scene. He was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Flores-Garcia remains in custody and will be transferred to a federal facility designated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

