Man sentenced to 11 years for role in drug conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Christopher William Stevens, a 35-year-old from Lancaster, was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for his role in a drug conspiracy involving methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Stevens was sentenced to 135 months in prison by United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision. The case was part of a broader investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations into a drug distribution network operating in the area.

During the investigation, law enforcement conducted multiple traffic stops on vehicles where Stevens was present, finding a variety of controlled substances such as suboxone, gabapentin, marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Additionally, digital scales, glass pipes, and firearms were discovered during these stops.In 2021, law enforcement made controlled purchases of fentanyl directly from Stevens on at least two occasions, further implicating him in the drug distribution activities.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Witherspoon is prosecuting the case, which highlights the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

