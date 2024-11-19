Man sentenced for deadly shooting during drug deal in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man will spend 22 years in prison for a Rock Hill killing that was caught on video several years ago.
Our partners at the Rock Hill Herald reported that Jelon Kelly was sentenced by a judge on Monday in connection with the killing of Deshawn Barnes.
Prosecutors say Kelly and two others killed Barnes in 2022 during a drug deal.
The district attorney’s office said video showed Kelly shooting Barnes at an apartment complex on Celanese Road.
Kelly pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
