Man sentenced for deadly shooting during drug deal in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man will spend 22 years in prison for a Rock Hill killing that was caught on video several years ago.

Our partners at the Rock Hill Herald reported that Jelon Kelly was sentenced by a judge on Monday in connection with the killing of Deshawn Barnes.

Prosecutors say Kelly and two others killed Barnes in 2022 during a drug deal.

The district attorney’s office said video showed Kelly shooting Barnes at an apartment complex on Celanese Road.

Kelly pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

